Govt imposes Rs2.5 per litre carbon levy on petrol, diesel

Sources in the Finance Ministry say that the carbon levy is being imposed as per IMF demands.

Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 21:59:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government decided on Tuesday to impose Rs2.5 carbon levy on petroleum products and furnace oil in the federal budget for 2025-26.

According to the Finance Ministry, a decision has been made to impose a carbon levy of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol, high-speed diesel, and furnace oil. In 2026-27, the carbon levy rate will be increased to Rs5 per litre.

The estimated revenue from the carbon levy in the upcoming fiscal year is Rs45 billion.

No carbon levy will be imposed on kerosene oil and light diesel oil.

