PSX reaches another high as KSE-100 crosses 122,000 milestone

Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 10:37:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya news) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Tues day after Eidul Azha holidays, with the benchmark reaching fresh high.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 Index surpassed the 122,000 points mark to hit all-time high. It gained 1,080 points to reach 122,172.62 as compared to previous close of 121,641.00 points.

Experts have attributed the upward movement to cautious optimism among investors, who are closely observing the ongoing budget proceedings and macroeconomic developments, including Pakistan's discussions with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They expect that trading would remain range-bound until the budget is fully unveiled and key taxation and spending measures are confirmed.

