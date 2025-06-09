Cattle prices drop by 50pc on third day of Eid

Business Business Cattle prices drop by 50pc on third day of Eid

Cattle owners have decided to return along with unsold animals

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 15:42:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Despite a sharp 50% drop in livestock prices across Lahore and other parts of the country on the third day of Eidul Azha, cattle markets remain largely deserted due to a lack of buyers.

According to cattle owners, many have already sold their animals and returned to their hometowns, while those who remain are still hoping for late buyers.

One owner shared that he brought a prized animal worth Rs. 15 million from Larkana, which is now not even fetching Rs. 7 million. He also complained about poor market conditions, including the unavailability of clean drinking water, forcing them to purchase five drums for Rs. 1,500.

Another trader added, “We paid Rs. 400,000 just in transport to reach here, and yet local buyers want animals at half the price. A Rs. 400,000 animal is being sold for Rs. 200,000, and even then, people want further reductions. A Rs. 700,000 animal is being offered just Rs. 200,000. Why should we bear such losses?”

Frustrated by the low prices and minimal sales, many cattle owners have decided that if animals are not sold at fair rates soon, they will return to their hometowns with their unsold animals.