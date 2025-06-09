Key targets finalised for Annual Development Plan 2025-26

The current account deficit for FY 2025–26 is estimated at -0.5% of GDP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Key targets for the Annual Development Plan for the fiscal year 2025–26 have been finalised.

According to budget documents, the current account deficit for FY 2025–26 is estimated at -0.5% of GDP, amounting to $2.1 billion.

The export target has been set at $35.3 billion, while imports are projected at $65.2 billion. In the services sector, the export target is $9.6 billion and the import target is $14 billion.

Remittances for the upcoming fiscal year are projected at $39.4 billion.

Overall, the combined target for exports of goods and services is set at $44.9 billion, and imports at $79.2 billion.

It is worth noting that the federal government will present a Rs17,600 billion budget for FY 2025–26 tomorrow (Tuesday).

