Gohar Ejaz calls for 5-year industrial policy, lower taxes

Stresses permanent five-year industry and export policy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Giving proposals on federal budget for 2025-26, Economic Policy Think Tank Chairman and former finance minister Dr Gohar Ejaz has said industry should be the top priority, stressing permanent five-year industry and export policy.

In his tweet on the budget proposals, Dr Gohar Ijaz wrote that an interest rate of 6 percent and energy rates of 9 cents per unit for industry are very important.

The maximum tax rate for salaried individuals should be limited to 20 percent.

He said that the super tax should only be applied to corporations whose profits exceed Rs10 billion.

The former federal commerce minister said that the withholding tax on tax filer property buyers discourages homeowners and it should be withdrawn.

It is important to modernise agriculture and ensure productivity, the former finance said.