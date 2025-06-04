Pakistan Railways offers festive fare relief for Eid travellers

Relief does not apply to special Eid trains

Wed, 04 Jun 2025 17:59:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a generous move to ease travel expenses during the festive season, Pakistan Railways has announced special fare relief for passengers on the occasion of Eid.

A notification said passengers would receive a 20 per cent discount on ticket fares for travelling on the first, second, and third days of Eid.

The relief applies across the board - from economy class to AC business class - ensuring that no passenger is left out in the cold.

However, the discount is only valid for tickets purchased through on-the-spot booking, meaning those who’ve already bought tickets in advance won’t be able to cash in on this offer.

Moreover, the relief does not apply to special Eid trains, which are run separately for the holiday rush.

A senior railway official stated, "The idea is to ease the burden on travellers' pockets and make it more convenient for families to come together and celebrate Eid. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to put people first."

Railway officials believe that this move will not only lighten the load on passengers’ wallets but also boost the morale of those heading home to reunite with loved ones.

As Pakistan Railways continues to go the extra mile for its passengers, this Eid offer stands out as yet another example of people-friendly governance and a step in the right direction toward affordable travel for all.