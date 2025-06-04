Eidul Azha 2025: SBP, other banks to remain closed from June 6 to 9

Eidul Azha 2025: SBP, other banks to remain closed from June 6 to 9

Banking services pause to celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice

Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 17:30:21 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will remain closed from June 6 to June 9 (Friday to Monday) in observance of the Eidul Azha.

Consequently, all commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and other financial entities nationwide will also suspend operations during this period.

The announcement follows the federal government's notification declaring a four-day public holiday for Eid ul Azha, set to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7.

As per the Cabinet Division’s directive, June 6 to 9 will be observed as official holidays for all government offices, regardless of their working week schedule.

Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” Eidul Azha commemorates the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The festival is marked by special prayers, family gatherings, acts of charity, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock - typically cows, goats, sheep, or camels — with the meat shared among family, friends, and the needy.

As the holiday approaches, cattle markets have been set up nationwide, drawing large crowds preparing for the traditional observance.