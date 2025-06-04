PM to chair key meeting of National Economic Council today

Business Business PM to chair key meeting of National Economic Council today

The meeting will approve national development budget and macroeconomic framework for FY2025-26

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 10:31:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a key meeting of the National Economic Council today (Wednesday)

The meeting will be held at 3 PM at the PM House and representatives from the provincial governments along with the federation will participate.

Sources said that the meeting will approve the national development budget and the macroeconomic framework for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

It will also approve targets for economic growth, agriculture, industry, and the services sector for the new financial year.

The national development budget for the next fiscal year is expected to be around Rs4,000 billion while Rs1,000 billion will be allocated for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The National Economic Council will approve recommendations after reviewing the targets set by the Annual Plan Coordination Committee.

It is recalled that the meeting of the National Economic Council was earlier scheduled for June 5.

