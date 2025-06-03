Aurangzeb reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional economic cooperation at SCO FMs meeting

The minister also extends gratitude to the Chinese government for hosting the high-level gathering

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment and readiness to enhance cooperation under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) umbrella to foster economic prosperity, stability and sustainable development across the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong engagement with the SCO in a virtual address at the meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, held in Beijing, China.

The minister also extended gratitude to the Chinese government for hosting the high-level gathering.

He emphasized the significance of Pakistan’s membership in the SCO, describing the organization as a vital platform for fostering regional cooperation and strengthening economic ties among member countries.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to the SCO Charter and the principles of the “Shanghai Spirit” as guiding tenets for advancing collaboration in the region and praised SCO’s growing role in exploring new avenues for regional development and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to bolster economic cooperation under the SCO’s framework.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the organization’s contribution to promoting trade, investment and financial cooperation, while reinforcing regional stability and prosperity. Supporting proposals to increase joint projects, technology transfer and capacity-building programs, he highlighted the need for deeper collaboration among member states.

He also underlined the critical role of the digital economy and financial inclusion in driving equitable development, pointing to Pakistan’s active use of digital technologies in fostering economic growth and prosperity.

The finance minister urged collective responses to global challenges such as economic slowdowns, widening inequalities, and climate change. He advocated for inclusive development models that serve all SCO members and ensure sustainable outcomes.

Highlighting infrastructure as a driver of regional integration and economic development, Senator Aurangzeb backed initiatives aimed at improving transport, energy, and digital connectivity across the SCO region.

He expressed strong support for the proposed establishment of an SCO Development Bank, calling it a transformative step for financing infrastructure and development projects while enhancing regional integration and economic synergy.

He emphasized Pakistan’s perspective on the technical dimensions of the proposed bank and expressed hope that the institution would prioritize innovation, digital finance, fintech solutions, and environmentally sustainable financial practices.

Senator Aurangzeb also welcomed the proposal to activate the SCO Network of Financial Think Tanks, expressing optimism that it could become a leading platform for research, policy analysis, and strategic planning in the area of financial cooperation.

He highlighted the comprehensive economic reforms undertaken in Pakistan, particularly in strengthening fiscal discipline, improving key macroeconomic indicators, reducing the current account deficit, stabilizing the currency, and boosting investor confidence.

Earlier, in their addresses, China’s Finance Minister and the Governor of the People’s Bank of China acknowledged Pakistan’s economic progress and congratulated the government for successfully pursuing stability and reforms, commending its commitment to regional economic integration through the SCO platform.



