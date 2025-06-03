PSX shows signs of measured comeback

KSE-100 gains 700 points to reach 119,681 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with cautious optimism on Tuesday after witnessing bearish trend a day earlier.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has surged to 119,578.17 points with a gain of 700.37 points, translating to a 0.59 percent increase.

The day's so far high of 119,681.42 hints at bullish aspirations that are tempered by caution. The low of 119,129.51, meanwhile, marked the ebb in early trading, a moment where uncertainty briefly challenged the upward momentum.

on Monday, PSX began on a positive note but lost shine later in the day and closed in the negative zone.

During early hours of trading on Monday the investors exuded confidence amid optimism about the budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

The KSE-100 index gained 622.61 points, tossing it above 120,200 psychological barrier with a positive change of 0.52%. Later in the day, the index dipped to 118,877 - 813 points less than Friday's figure.

As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 40 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Dewan Cement with 40,375,547 shares at Rs 12.67 per share, Invest Bank with 31,862,508 shares at Rs 2.31 per share and K-Electric Limited with 30,881,459 shares at Rs 5.09 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,937.45 per share closing at Rs32,311.99 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 279.07 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,069.78.

