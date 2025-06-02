KP budget session scheduled for June 13

Business Business KP budget session scheduled for June 13

According to a notification issued by Assembly Secretariat, the session will begin at 3pm on June 13

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 20:22:30 PKT

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s budget session has been convened for June 13.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the session will begin at 3pm on June 13.

It is worth noting that the federal budget for the new fiscal year will be presented on June 10, and negotiations between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the budget are in their final stages.

Read also: Over 118 projects shut down as more than half of budget allocated to debt repayments: Ahsan

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has stated that more than half of the national budget will be spent on debt repayment, and over 118 unnecessary or low-priority projects have been discontinued.

He was addressing a key meeting of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC), which he chaired.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool, various federal secretaries, representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, provincial governments, national and provincial institutions, and other senior officials.

