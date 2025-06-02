Proposal to set economic growth target at 4.2pc for next fiscal year

Economic targets for the next fiscal year will be finalised in today's APCC

ISLAMABAD (Mudasir Ali Rana) – A proposal has been presented to set the economic growth target at 4.2% for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the budget documents, the economic targets for the next fiscal year will be finalised in today's APCC (Annual Plan Coordination Committee) meeting. A 7.5% inflation rate has been proposed, and the agriculture sector growth target is suggested at 4.5%.

The proposal includes the following targets:

• Major crops: 6.7% growth

• Cotton: 7% growth

• Livestock: 4.2% growth

• Forestry: 3.5% growth

• Fisheries: around 3% growth

For the industrial sector, the proposed growth targets include:

• Overall industry: 4.3%

• Mining: around 3%

• Manufacturing: 4.7%

• Large-scale manufacturing: 3.5%

• Small-scale industry: 8.9%

• Construction sector: 3.8%

• Electricity, gas, and water supply: 3.5%

For the services sector, the targets are:

• Overall services: 4%

• Wholesale and retail trade: 3.9%

• Transport and communication: 3.4%

• Hotels and restaurants: 4.1%

• Information sector: 5%

• Insurance and finance: 5%

• Real estate: 4.2%

• Government services: 3%

In the social sector, the proposed targets include:

• Education: 4.5%

• Health and social services: 4%

Additional targets include:

• Investment growth: 14.7%

• Private investment: 9.8%

• National savings: 14.3%

• Inflation control: aim to limit it to 7.5%

These proposed figures reflect the government’s economic roadmap for the next fiscal year.