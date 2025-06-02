Proposal to set economic growth target at 4.2pc for next fiscal year
Business
Economic targets for the next fiscal year will be finalised in today's APCC
ISLAMABAD (Mudasir Ali Rana) – A proposal has been presented to set the economic growth target at 4.2% for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to the budget documents, the economic targets for the next fiscal year will be finalised in today's APCC (Annual Plan Coordination Committee) meeting. A 7.5% inflation rate has been proposed, and the agriculture sector growth target is suggested at 4.5%.
The proposal includes the following targets:
• Major crops: 6.7% growth
• Cotton: 7% growth
• Livestock: 4.2% growth
• Forestry: 3.5% growth
• Fisheries: around 3% growth
For the industrial sector, the proposed growth targets include:
• Overall industry: 4.3%
• Mining: around 3%
• Manufacturing: 4.7%
• Large-scale manufacturing: 3.5%
• Small-scale industry: 8.9%
• Construction sector: 3.8%
• Electricity, gas, and water supply: 3.5%
For the services sector, the targets are:
• Overall services: 4%
• Wholesale and retail trade: 3.9%
• Transport and communication: 3.4%
• Hotels and restaurants: 4.1%
• Information sector: 5%
• Insurance and finance: 5%
• Real estate: 4.2%
• Government services: 3%
In the social sector, the proposed targets include:
• Education: 4.5%
• Health and social services: 4%
Additional targets include:
• Investment growth: 14.7%
• Private investment: 9.8%
• National savings: 14.3%
• Inflation control: aim to limit it to 7.5%
These proposed figures reflect the government’s economic roadmap for the next fiscal year.