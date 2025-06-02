Oil rebounds after OPEC plus sticks to same output hike in July versus June

Brent crude futures climbed $1.19, or 1.9%, to $63.97 a barrel

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded more than $1 a barrel on Monday after OPEC+ decided to increase output in July by the same amount as it did in each of the prior two months, in line with market expectations.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.19, or 1.9%, to $63.97 a barrel by 0044 GMT after settling 0.9% lower on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $62.09 a barrel, up $1.30, or 2.14%, following a 0.3% decline in the previous session. Both contracts were down more than 1% for the week.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies decided on Saturday to raise output by 411,000 barrels per day in July, the third month the group known as OPEC+ increased by the same amount, as it looks to wrestle back market share and punish over-producers.

The group had been expected to discuss a bigger production hike.

"Had they gone through with a surprise larger amount, then Monday’s price open would have been pretty ugly indeed," analyst Harry Tchilinguirian of Onyx Capital Group wrote on LinkedIn.

Oil traders said the 411,000-bpd output hike had already been priced into Brent and WTI futures.