Ipsos survey shows surge in public confidence as Pakistan's economy rebounds: FinMin Aurangzeb

Business Business Ipsos survey shows surge in public confidence as Pakistan's economy rebounds: FinMin Aurangzeb

According to the survey, consumer confidence in Pakistan has reached its highest level in six years

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 18:51:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the latest findings from a global survey by international research firm Ipsos strongly reflect Pakistan’s improving economic outlook.

Ipsos, a renowned global market research company operating in 89 countries, collects data on consumer behavior and public opinion through polls, interviews, and focus groups.

According to the survey, consumer confidence in Pakistan has reached its highest level in six years, with 42% of respondents believing the country is moving in the right direction.

The finance minister highlighted that public perception of economic strength is now at its most positive point since August 2019. He credited this progress to the government’s focused and disciplined macroeconomic policies implemented over the past 14 months.

Read also: Salaried class likely to get tax relief in budget after IMF nod

Aurangzeb also noted a significant rise in confidence for major purchases and investments—double compared to the same period last year.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to sustain economic stability, advance structural reforms, and ensure that growth benefits all segments of society.

The finance ministry’s press release emphasized that the stabilization of key economic indicators—including reduced inflation, a stronger currency, improved foreign reserves, and better fiscal management—has laid the groundwork for public trust and economic recovery.

