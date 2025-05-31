IMF questions Pakistan's decision to allocate electricity for Bitcoin mining, AI projects

It also seeks clarity on electricity tariffs for Crypto and AI

Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 12:27:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concern over the government's decision to supply electricity to Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence centres.

Sources said the IMF has sought clarification from the government for not being taken into confidence and has questioned the electricity tariff.

The IMF has demanded that all actions taken under the loan program should be done in consultation with them.

The Pakistani authorities are expected to hold a virtual discussion with the IMF delegation on the matter of electricity supply to Bitcoin mining.

Additionally, the IMF has asked for an explanation regarding the allocation of electricity to cryptocurrency-related operations despite the legal status of crypto still being unclear.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Ministry of Finance spokesperson have avoided commenting on the government's stance.

During budget talks, the economic team is facing tough questions from the IMF, and further intense discussions are expected regarding the electricity provision issue.