Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at 16.636bn dollars

During the week ended on 23 May-2025, SBP reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516.0 million

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $16,636.7 million as of May 23 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $11,516 million.

“During the week ended on 23-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516.0 million,“ the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded as $5,120.7 million, as per forex breakup for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 16, 2025, were $16,648.5 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $11,446.5 million while the commercial banks held reserves of $5,202 million.

