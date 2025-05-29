Govt taking steps to further reduce electricity tariff: Leghari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari has said that the government is taking steps to further reduce electricity tariffs.

Speaking at an energy workshop here on Thursday, the minister said that for the past year, the government has been conducting research and analysis in the energy sector.

He stated that steps have been taken to reduce electricity prices.

He mentioned that the electricity prices have already come down as the government negotiated with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The government is reviewing agreements with the IPPs and that electricity prices will be reduced further, Leghari continued.

There has been an increase in solar energy production, which he described as a surprising and promising energy source. The demand for electricity has declined over the past three years due to installation of solar cells by the people, he added.

He added that efforts are being made to ensure that coal- and gas-powered power plants do not harm the environment.

Leghari stated that in the next three years, there will be ample electricity supply from the grid. The government has tried to provide relief to consumers, and significant reforms have been introduced in the power sector over the past year.

Additionally, he said that industrial tariffs have been reduced by 30% over the last year. The government is aiming for a sustainable reduction in power tariffs, and Pakistan is now witnessing a revolution in alternative energy sources.