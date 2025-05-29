$25bn loan estimated for next financial year

$12 billion will be rolled over from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – The government has estimated to obtain $25billion loan for next financial year in order to bring economic stability in the country.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, $12 billion will be rolled over from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE. Financing for the project is estimated at $4.6 billion in the next fiscal year. Late payments are estimated at $2 billion for the Saudi oil facility and others.

Sources in the Ministry of Finance say that financing for the project is estimated at $4.6 billion in the next fiscal year, and $3.2 billion of Chinese commercial loans will be refinanced.

Sources say that there is an intention to obtain a new commercial loan of $1 billion from China, a $2 billion installment from the IMF is also included in the plan, and an estimated $2 billion has been allocated for the Saudi oil facility and others on late payments.

The State Bank will be responsible for rolling over the UAE Safe Deposit, while the Ministry of Finance will be responsible for disbursement of installments from the IMF.

The Economic Affairs Division will be responsible for obtaining approximately $19.5 billion to $20 billion.