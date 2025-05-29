Ministry, mills agree third-party audit of sugar costs

The goal is to establish a transparent, data-driven pricing mechanism

(Web Desk) - The Ministry of National Food Security and Research, led by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, held a follow-up meeting on Wednesday with sugar mill owners and key stakeholders to address pricing transparency and market stability in the sugar sector.

During the meeting, it was agreed that a mutually approved third-party audit firm will be appointed to independently assess sugar production costs. The goal is to establish a transparent, data-driven pricing mechanism moving forward.

In a move aimed at providing immediate consumer relief, sugar mills also agreed to temporarily reduce ex-mill sugar prices until Eidul Azha. The Minister welcomed this step, calling it a sign of the industry's willingness to cooperate in the public interest.

A new pricing formula—based on the audit’s findings and mutual consultation—will be finalized after Eid.

Minister Hussain reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fair pricing, transparency, and consumer protection. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to strengthen food security and curb artificial inflation.

The Ministry will continue its proactive role in regulating essential commodities through policy oversight and regular stakeholder engagement.