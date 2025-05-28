Gold prices increase by Rs1,400 per tola

24 karat gold closed at Rs349,300 per tola

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold registered gains in local market in line with rising global prices on Wednesday.

The per tola price 24-karat gold moved up by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs349,300 while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,200 to reach Rs299,468.

Similarly, the precious commodity has seen an increase of $14 per ounce in the international market where it was traded at $3,093.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs3,600 and was sold at Rs347,900. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs298,268.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram also declined by Rs60 and Rs52 and were traded at Rs3,448 and Rs2,956 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $36 to $3,295 from $3,331 whereas that of silver went down by $0.60 to $32.90 from $33.50, the Association reported.

