Maritime economy to gain 100mn dollars boost: Junaid Chaudhry

The transformative project is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 16:31:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP):The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has initiated a transformative project to modernize the Korangi Fish Harbour (KOFHA) with projections to generate over $100 million in direct and indirect economic activity over the next five years as part of its commitment to advancing the blue economy.

The initiative in a move aligned with the visionary leadership of the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, aims to revitalize and modernize Korangi Fish Harbour through a series of strategic upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said this project is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs spanning construction, logistics, fish processing, and the fishing sector, while enhancing seafood processing capacity by 50 per cent.

“This strategic move will make a meaningful contribution to Pakistan’s $375 billion GDP, strengthening the maritime economy and supporting long-term national growth”, the minister stated.

Central to this transformation is the redesign of the fish auction hall, which will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities to improve efficiency, ensure transparency, and elevate hygiene and handling standards, the minister noted. He further stated that the renovated hall will meet international food safety and export certification standards, paving the way for expanded global fish exports from Pakistan.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry informed this major infrastructural leap will be the addition of a floating jetty, which will significantly enhance the operational capacity of the harbour. The floating jetty will not only facilitate smoother docking and unloading processes but also cater to a larger volume of fishing vessels, thereby improving overall efficiency and reducing vessel turnaround time.

In addition, Junaid Anwar said a comprehensive overhaul of the existing jetty infrastructure is also on the agenda. This includes strengthening the physical structure, improving accessibility, and introducing technology-driven solutions to meet future maritime and fisheries needs.

The federal minister said the modernization will incorporate sustainability-focused measures to protect marine biodiversity and ensure environmentally responsible operations at the harbour.

Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the critical role of the fisheries sector in strengthening Pakistan’s maritime economy and its substantial potential to drive national development. He stated, “Upgrading Korangi Fish Harbour into a Model Fisheries is more than just an infrastructure project – it represents a pledge to unlock Pakistan’s full maritime potential.”

The minister emphasized that revitalizing KOFHA will significantly boost the maritime sector’s impact on the national GDP. “This effort aligns with our broader strategy to develop the blue economy. By upgrading critical maritime infrastructure such as the Korangi Fish Harbour, we are paving the way for sustainable economic development, increased employment opportunities, and better living standards for our coastal populations,” he said.

The minister expected this initiative will stimulate investment across the fisheries value chain, enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in the international seafood market, and encourage the sustainable and efficient use of marine resources.

The federal minister also reiterated the government’s dedication to extending similar development models to other harbours and fisheries across Pakistan. “Korangi Fish Harbour will act as a blueprint for future projects. Our goal is to replicate its success nationwide, driving a comprehensive transformation of the fisheries sector,” he said.