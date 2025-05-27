Minister inaugurates Mohmand Dam Phase-II

Efforts are being made to finish the project ahead of schedule

Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 02:57:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Moin Wattoo, inaugurated the second phase of the Mohmand Dam project on Monday, stressing the critical importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s water rights.

During the inauguration, Wattoo issued a stern warning to any parties attempting to disrupt Pakistan’s water supply, calling such actions “an act of war.” He reinforced that Pakistan would not tolerate any violation of its water rights, emphasizing the vital role that water plays in the nation’s survival and development.

“No one has the right to take our water. Blocking it is equivalent to waging war against us,” Wattoo asserted, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. He pointed out that the agreement, which Pakistan shares with India, is legally binding and any violation would not be accepted under any circumstances.

On the progress of the Mohmand Dam, Wattoo highlighted that construction is advancing rapidly, with expectations of completing the dam by 2027 or 2028. However, he assured the public that efforts are being made to finish the project ahead of schedule.

He also commended the work of Chinese engineers, acknowledging their round-the-clock efforts to ensure timely completion.

Once fully operational, the Mohmand Dam will generate 800 megawatts of hydropower and irrigate thousands of acres of land, significantly enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting local economies.

The project will also provide a boost to employment opportunities in the region.

The dam, located on the Swat River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand District, will be the fifth-largest Concrete Face Rock-Filled Dam (CFRD) in the world, standing at 213 meters tall.

With a storage capacity of 1.29 million acre-feet, the dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land and support irrigation for an additional 160,000 acres of existing farmland.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd.) Sajjad Ghani was also present at the ceremony, further underlining the importance of the project.