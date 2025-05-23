Banks to remain closed on May 28

In-focus

KARACHI (Web Desk) – All banks across the country will be closed on Wednesday, May 28, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

The government has declared a public holiday to commemorate the successful nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 — a significant milestone in the nation's history that marked its emergence as a nuclear power.

According to a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.”

 

