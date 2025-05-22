Govt plans relief package for nine million small farmers in Budget 2025-26

Business Business Govt plans relief package for nine million small farmers in Budget 2025-26

A loan scheme will be introduced to promote agriculture sector

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 May 2025 12:24:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has planned to unveil a relief package for nine million small farmers in the upcoming federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a loan scheme will be introduced in the budget for small farmers with up to 12 acres of land. Furthermore, commercial banks will be engaged to provide loans to small farmers.

Sources said banks have prepared the scheme and briefed the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb about it. The finance minister will brief the prime minister on the scheme for small farmers before it is made a part of the budget.

The sources added that a pilot project for the loan scheme would be launched in September this year while the conditions for the loans will be kept easy and simple.

Farmers owning less than 12 acres will be provided awareness about modern agriculture and access to machinery, which is included in the scheme's framework.

