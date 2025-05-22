Punjab revenue board performance report issued

District Bahawalnagar stands first, Kasur remains lowest in the rank

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has issued a report on the performance of Punjab Board of Revenue for April 2025.

According to the report issued here on Wednesday, District Bahawalnagar stands first in collecting revenue in Punjab, whereas the board performance in collecting revenue remained lowest in Kasur.

According to the report, Layyah district is ranked second, Pakpattan third, Rajanpur fourth, Vehari ranked fifth, Chiniot sixth, Lodhran ranked seventh, Okara district eighth, Khanewal ninth, Rahim Yar Khan tenth and Lahore ranked eleventh.

Mandi Bahauddin district is ranked 12th, Faisalabad ranked 13th, Bhakkar ranked 14th, Toba Tek Singh ranked 15th, Multan ranked 16th, Muzaffargarh ranked 17th and Gujranwala ranked 18th, Mianwali ranked 19th, Gujarat ranked 20th, Sargodha ranked 21st and Bahawalpur ranked 22nd.

According to the report, Sahiwal is ranked 23rd, Khushab ranked 24th, Murree ranked 25th, Rawalpindi ranked 26th, Nankana Sahib ranked 27th, Sheikhupura ranked 28th, Attock ranked 29th, and Sialkot ranked 30th.

The report says Jhang is ranked 31st, Jhelum 32nd, Narowal 33rd, Dera Ghazi Khan 34th, Talagang 35th, Wazirabad 36th, Kot Addu 37th, Chakwal 38th, Hafizabad 39th and Kasur district ranked last.