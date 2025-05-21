Pakistan to boost water capacity amid India's water aggression

Business Business Pakistan to boost water capacity amid India's water aggression

WAPDA also plans to boost hydropower production by 9,000 megawatts

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 18:50:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has decided to increase its water storage and hydropower capcity.

WAPDA Chairman retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani announced that WAPDA was adding 9.7 million acre feet to the national water storage system.

He said construction of Dasu and Diamer- Bhasha Dams would help extend Tarbela Dam’s life by 50 years and improve water management. Pakistan currently has a storage capacity of 13.5 million acre feet.

WAPDA also plans to boost hydropower production by 9,000 megawatts and it currently generates 9,476 megawatts and contributes around 30 per cent of the national electricity supply.

Read also: Pakistan Army warns India of dire consequences if it blocks Indus waters

With 22 hydropower plants already operational, WAPDA is stepping up efforts to secure Pakistan’s water and energy future and face regional challenges head-on.