Bulls return to PSX after day's break

The KSE-100 index rose by over 900 points to surpass 119,649 points

Wed, 21 May 2025 16:55:10 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday after a day’s break.

The KSE-100 index that lost 718 points on Tuesday, showed signs of recovery in early morning trading. The index rose by over 900 points to touch 120,106 points.

The positive trend continued throughout the day as the KSE-100 index closed at 119,931 after gaining 960 points.

A day earlier (Tuesday), the index dipped to 118,971 due to investors' cautious approach ahead of the budget.

