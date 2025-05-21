Pakistan posts 2.4pc growth in third quarter of fiscal year

Business Business Pakistan posts 2.4pc growth in third quarter of fiscal year

Pakistan’s manufacturing sector growth slowed to a seven-month low in April

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 01:52:34 PKT

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy grew 2.4 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year that ends in June, the national accounts committee said on Tuesday, while revising up growth prospects for the current fiscal year.

In a statement the committee approved a projection of 2.68 percent provisional growth in GDP during FY 2024/25, taking the size of Pakistan’s economy to $410.96 billion.

This month Pakistan’s central bank cut its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 11 percent, citing an improved inflation outlook and resuming a series of cuts from a record high of 22 percent, following a brief pause in March, to support growth.

The latest national accounts aggregates for fiscal 2024/25 showed the size of the economy at 114.7 trillion rupees ($410.96 billion) up from 105.1 trillion rupees ($ 371.66 billion), the committee said.

Growth in the agriculture sector was 1.18 percent in Q3, despite a decline in important crops, while industry contracted 1.14 percent, hit by negative growth in mining and quarrying and large-scale manufacturing.

The committee also approved Pakistan’s revised GDP growth at 1.37 percent in the first quarter and 1.53 percent in the second.

Pakistan’s manufacturing sector growth slowed to a seven-month low in April, with the HBL Pakistan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) easing to 51.9 from 52.7 in March, weighed by concerns over global trade.

