FPCCI urges govt to review new tax law

FPCCI demands the withdrawal of the ordinance

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called on the federal government to review Income Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that all chambers and trade associations across the country rejected the ordinance. He criticised granting tax officials unlimited powers to freeze accounts and withdraw funds, warning that such measures would fuel corruption instead of boosting tax recoveries.

He added that the business community has serious concerns over the ordinance and urged the government to revise it.

Instead of taking anti-business and anti-economy steps, the government should support the business community, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh further emphasised that as a representative body, FPCCI demands the withdrawal of the ordinance. He stressed that the government must consult all stakeholders before making any legislation and assured that FPCCI is willing to cooperate with the government to improve tax collection.

