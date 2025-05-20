PM Shehbaz orders swift implementation of FBR reforms, anti-tax evasion measures

It was briefed that a digital monitoring system will be installed at all major highways

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The government plans to introduce a National Targeting System in the country to prevent sales tax evasion and curb smuggling by directly tracking freight vehicles using e-tags and digital devices.

This was informed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue and ongoing tax refroms.

It was briefed that a digital monitoring system will be installed at all major highways and entry points across the country to control smuggling and evasion of sales tax.

This system will enable digitization of the economy and will significantly increase revenues.

It was told that effective trainings of FBR workforce to work on these systems will also be conducted. The meeting was also informed that FBR officials and supporting institutions have been deployed to monitor production in the tobacco, beverages, steel and cement sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister directed the officials concerned to accelerate the implementation of tax reform measures in an effective manner. He said taxpaying individuals and businesses will be facilitated to the maximum, but no concession will be given to tax evaders and strict legal action will be taken against them.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of FBR and its supporting law enforcement agencies to increase tax revenue.

