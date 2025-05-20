PSX in negative zone after days of improvement

The overall situation has improved in the past few days.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced ups and downs during early trading on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 index began on a positive note but later dipped a bit to 119,106 after losing 500 points.

During early hours of trading on Monday, the KSE-100 index gained 600 points and reached 120,285.

The PSX staged a comeback after recent geopolitical tensions, which rattled the business activity. As the dust settled after the ceasefire and other positive economic indicators surfaced, investors regained confidence.

On Friday, the last business day of the week, stocks continued to leapfrog amid bullish momentum.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering at 120,380 level after gaining more than 300 points.

Later, it came down to 119,649 after losing 312 points against Thursday's 119,961.

IMF TRANCHE BOOSTS ECONOMY

On Wednesday last, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received the second tranche of $1.023 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The amount reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 16, 2025, the bank said in a statement.

A week earlier, the IMF’s Executive Board formally approved a $1 billion disbursement for Pakistan under the EFF, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts.

The tranche was greenlit following Pakistan’s successful completion of key performance benchmarks. The EFF programme, which is designed to support countries facing balance-of-payment difficulties, spans a 37-month period.



