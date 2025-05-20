Asian stocks rise as traders weigh US debt, trade deals

Business Business Asian stocks rise as traders weigh US debt, trade deals

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (.HSI) rose 1%

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 08:18:00 PKT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields steadied allowing a bit of a breathing room for the U.S. dollar as investors took stock of the debt load of the world's biggest economy and awaited trade deals.

Moody's downgrade of its rating for U.S. sovereign credit last week - due to concerns about that nation's growing $36 trillion debt pile - led to a selloff in Treasuries on Monday but that stabilised by Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

"The Moody's downgrade was a temporary shock and rather meaningless in the bigger picture," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"But then we're not really being fed any kind of fresh new news for investors to buy into... We haven't gotten any new deals coming through."

With little indication of trade deals on the way, markets are struggling for direction, analysts said.

The 30-year bond yield was 3.5 basis points lower at 4.906% after hitting an 18-month high of 5.037% in the previous trading session. Major U.S. stock indexes recovered from early loss to end mostly flat.

That left the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) 0.36% higher, hovering near the seven-month high touched last week. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) gained 0.65% in early trade.

Chinese stocks were steady at the open after the local central bank cut benchmark lending rates for the first time since October, while five of China's biggest state-owned banks also lowered deposit interest rates.

The blue-chip index (.CSI300) was 0.15% higher whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (.HSI) rose 1%.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials took on cautiously the ramifications of the Moody's downgrade and unsettled market conditions as they continued to navigate an uncertain economic environment in the wake of erratic U.S. trade action.

Traders have priced in two interest rate cuts from the U.S. central bank this year, versus four last month when President Donald Trump's tariff salvos upended markets and led to investors exiting U.S. assets.

"For now, U.S. exceptionalism and corporate resilience are offsetting the risks," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

"But how long before investors start demanding a higher risk premium, especially with the Fed in wait-and-see mode and trade talks seemingly stalling?"

Markets will be monitoring a U.S. congressional debate over a tax bill later in the day at which Trump is widely expected to be present ahead of a vote on the legislation later this week.

The measure would extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts and potentially add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to national debt over the next decade.

Investors will also watch out for a policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with cuts to interest rates widely expected. The Australian dollar was a tad weaker at $0.64485.

In commodities, oil prices were mixed as investors contended with a potential breakdown in talks between the U.S. and Iran over the latter's nuclear activity and weakened prospects of more Iranian supply entering the market.