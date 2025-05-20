Pakistan explores collaboration opportunities with UAE-based banks

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held meetings with three UAE-based banks which concluded with both sides expressing their desire to explore potential avenues for collaboration for economic growth, Pakistan’s finance ministry said.

The ministry held a series of virtual meetings with three UAE-based banks, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Ajman Bank. The meeting, chaired by Aurangzeb, focused on the banks’ support for Pakistan’s development and fiscal objectives, the finance ministry said.

“The meeting concluded with mutual interest in continuing the dialogue and exploring potential avenues for collaboration,” the finance ministry said.

“The finance minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s openness to quality commercial partnerships that contribute to economic growth, development financing, and investor confidence.”

Aurangzeb said Pakistan is on the path to macroeconomic stability. He noted that this year, Pakistan’s forex reserves are approaching the $14 billion mark, which would provide the nation with three months of import cover.

Pakistan has undertaken structural, financial reforms in recent months mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for bailout programs from the international lender.

These include increasing its tax base, introducing reforms in the energy sector and privatizing loss-making public assets. Aurangzeb underscored that the government is “firmly committed” to long-term reforms.

“We have broken away from the old boom and bust cycle,” the minister said. “The current stability is backed by difficult but necessary reforms— and we are staying the course.”

He shared that Pakistan is set to reach a tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.6 percent by June 2025, with a target of 11 percent in the next fiscal year, the ministry said.

“During the interactive sessions, senior executives of the three banks acknowledged the progress and shared their comments and views on Pakistan’s economic plans,” the statement said.

The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the US, and a major source of foreign investment, with over $10 billion invested in the last two decades.

The Gulf country is also home to over a million expatriates from Pakistan, the second-largest overseas Pakistani community globally, and a major source of remittances.