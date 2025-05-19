Govt sets GDP growth at 4.4pc for fiscal year 2025-26

Production target for the industrial sector in the ongoing fiscal year was 4.4pc

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – Days before the upcoming budget 2025-2026, a proposal has been made to set the economic growth target at 4.4pc for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to sources, the new budget proposes setting sector-wise growth targets as follows: 4.8pc for the agriculture sector, 4.8pcfor the industrial sector, and 4.3pc for the services sector.

The proposed economic targets for the new fiscal year will first be presented at the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting, which is scheduled to take place on May 26. Final approval for these targets will be obtained from the National Economic Council (NEC).

It is worth noting that for the current fiscal year, the government had set the economic growth target at 3.6pc, with the agriculture sector’s production target at 2pc.

According to documents, the production target for the industrial sector in the ongoing fiscal year was 4.4pc, while the services sector had a target of 4.1pc.

