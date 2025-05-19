Miftah Ismail criticises govt's policy in dealing with IMF

Says the Fund is imposing tough conditions

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Awam Pakistan Party (APP) secretary general Miftah Ismail has said IMF is imposing hard conditions on Pakistan in an expected because the government did not act as the Fund wanted.

Appearing on Dunya News Programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas,’ Miftah Ismail has said the IMF report has revealed that the government has failed to implement business-friendly scheme.

The government has not done the work that needs to be done. Electricity is getting expensive due to mismanagement. Line losses have not been reduced, APP leader said.

He said, “Oil prices have decreased worldwide. With the reduction of oil prices, inflation has come down, but oil prices in Pakistan have not been cut by Shehbaz Sharif. Tax was imposed on salaried class in previous budget.”

