Epic Games' Fortnite not available on iPhones in EU and the US

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Epic Games' "Fortnite" video game was not available on Apple's iPhone devices in the European Union and the United States on Friday.

Access to Fortnite via Apple's iPhone Operating System and through its App Store will be unavailable worldwide until Apple unblocks it, Epic Games said.

Epic Games did not give a reason why Fortnite was blocked, but Apple said it had asked Epic Sweden to resubmit the app update without including the U.S. storefront so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies.

"We did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces," an Apple spokesperson said.

Epic, a U.S.-based studio, backed by China's Tencent is the world's largest game studio. It was launched in 2017 and its last-player-standing, "battle royale" format became an instant hit, drawing millions of players.

Since 2020, however, it has been in a legal battle with Apple, after the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging a commission of up to 30% on in-app payments violated U.S. antitrust rules.

Apple banned Fortnite from its store in 2020 but allowed the game back last year following pressure from European Union authorities for Big Tech companies to comply with the bloc's Digital Markets Act.

Last year, it also approved Epic Games' marketplace app on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

Epic Games also won a case against Apple earlier this month.