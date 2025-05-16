Pakistan's economic progress being acknowledged globally, says Aurangzeb

Business Business Pakistan's economic progress being acknowledged globally, says Aurangzeb

Says all economic indicators are positive and inflation has been controlled

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 13:04:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Friday prudent polices has put national economy on right pat it is being acknowledged globally.

He was addressing a Gong ceremony arranged by Pakistan Stock Exchange for launch of sovereign domestic green Sukuk, through video link in Karachi. The minister termed the launch of Green Sukuk Bond a major achievement by the government.

Aurangzeb urged private sector to come forward and play its due role on the economic front and assured that the government will provide all required facilities to the investors.

The finance said all economic indicators are positive and inflation has been controlled.

Talking about upcoming budget, he said consultation is being held with stakeholders who are also presenting their suggestions.

