PSX maintains bullish trend as index hovers over 120k points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Stocks continued to leapfrog on the last trading as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed sustained bullish momentum.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering at 120,380 level after gaining more than 300 points.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, power generation and refinery.

It is worth mentioning that at the close of the previous trading day, the Index increased by 1,425 points, closing at the level of 119,961 points.

On the other hand, in the interbank market, the US dollar further depreciated by 11 paisas, dropping from Rs. 281.61 to Rs. 281.50.