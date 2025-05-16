Huge financial loss for India as Pakistan's airspace closure enters 22nd day

Business Business Huge financial loss for India as Pakistan's airspace closure enters 22nd day

2,300 flights have been badly affected

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 12:29:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The closure of Pakistan’s airspace for Indian flights enters 22 days, inflecting billions of rupees loss to New Delhi as its 2,300 flights have been badly affected.

Over 2,300 Indian flights have been affected in the last 21 days. Indian airlines have suffered a loss of over 4.6 billion Indian rupees in the last 21 days.

Flights of Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo Air, and Air India Express have been affected. Due to the closure of Pakistan airspace, Indian planes are still having to fly halfway through India and over the Arabian Sea, incurring billions of rupees loss due to the doubling of fuel and long routes.

IndiGoAir's flight operations to Tashkent and Almaty are still suspended. Indian airlines departing from Delhi, Amritsar, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and other Indian cities have suffered severe losses. The flights from Delhi to the US, Europe and the UK have suffered heavy losses.

Indian passengers have started traveling on other airlines. They are losing a lot of money in the form of airport charges, double fuel and landing fees.

Due to the cancellation of flights, Indian passengers have not been able to get refunds from other airlines including Air India, Indigo Air, Akasa Air India Express, SpiceJet, etc.

The Indian passengers are facing severe inconvenience and hardship as the duration of Indian flights has doubled due to the closure of Pakistan’s airspace.