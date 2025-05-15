Shares at PSX rebound as KSE-100 climbs above 119,000

The KSE-100 index has gained over 1,100 points during intraday trading

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered a significant recovery on Thursday after witnessing a bearish trend a day earlier.

The KSE-100 index has gained over 1,100 points to climb above 119,000 level during intraday trading amid hopes of further gains following the release of the loan tranche by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A day earlier, the 100-Index witnessed a bearish trend, losing 39.36 points, a negative change of 0.03 percent, closing at 118,536.53 points.

A total of 609,063,142 shares were traded whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 41.913 billion.

As many as 451 companies had transacted their shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

IMF Loan Tranche



A day earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received the second tranche of $1.023 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 16th May 2025, the bank said in a statement.

Last week, the IMF’s Executive Board formally approved a $1 billion disbursement for Pakistan under the EFF, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts.

The tranche was greenlit following Pakistan’s successful completion of key performance benchmarks. The EFF programme, which is designed to support countries facing balance-of-payment difficulties, spans a 37-month period.

