National Economic Council okays over Rs355bn uplift projects

Business Business National Economic Council okays over Rs355bn uplift projects

Ishaq reiterates commitment to growth in all regions of Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 03:50:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Economic Council held its Executive Committee (ECNEC) meeting under Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to give approval of nine Rs355.736billion development projects.

The meeting approved nine development projects worth Rs355.736billion. The projects include key sectors of transport, energy, education, water resources, trade facilitation, tourism and post-disaster recovery.

The approved projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Rural Accessibility Upgrade and Integrated Tourism Development Project.

Measures to restore infrastructure after the floods in Sindh include the transformation of primary education classrooms and the construction of Mangi Dam along with a water supply system in Quetta.

The committee also approved the repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives. Approval was given for the reinforcement of the transmission system in Islamabad and Burhan, the development of the Transit Trade Management System, the establishment of Customs Digital Enforcement Stations through the FBR, and the in-principle approval of the Dasu Hydropower Project.

The foreign minister reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and inclusive growth in all regions of Pakistan.