PSX witnesses sustained bullish momentum amid talks with IMF

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering at 118,981level after a gain of over 400 points.



Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, power generation and refinery.

Besides, index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, NRL, MARI, MEBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the green as they were boosted by the transfer of $1 billion disbursement for Pakistan under the (Extended Fund Facility) EFF by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF team is set to start talks with Pakistani authorities from today onwards, which will centre around the upcoming budget for 2025-26.

It must be remembered that bullish momentum continued at the PSX on Tuesday as investors made good use of US-brokered ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 118,575.88 points.

