PSX maintains momentum amid talks with IMF

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors

Wed, 14 May 2025 17:03:17 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed ups and downs and eventually closed in the negative zone.

At the outset of hearing, the KSE-100 index lost 200 points and traded at 118,200 points.

Hours later, the situation somewhat improved and the index gained 500 points and touched the figure of 119,157. It eventually closed at 118,536 - a loss of 39 points.



Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, power generation and refinery.

On Tuesday, the PSX soared past 120,000 mark on road to recovery after positive developments on political and economic front.

The bullish momentum continued at the PSX on Tuesday as investors made good use of US-brokered ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 118,575.88 points.

The IMF team has begun talks with Pakistani authorities on the upcoming budget for 2025-26.