Electricity prices likely to decrease by Rs5.02 per unit for Karachi

Business Business Electricity prices likely to decrease by Rs5.02 per unit for Karachi

NEPRA to hear KE petition on May 22

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 May 2025 12:43:19 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The K-Electric has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking a decrease of Rs5.02 per unit in power tariff.

KE has sought the reduction in wake of the fuel cost adjustment for March 2025 while the regulatory body will conduct the hearing on May 22.

Last month, the KE consumers were not given a relief of Rs2.98 per unit by NEPRA.

It is recalled that that a relief of Rs3.64 per unit had been given to Karachi consumers in wake of the fuel cost adjustment for the month of February 2025. The KE had sought a reduction of Rs6.62 per unit to give a relief of Rs6.66 billion to the consumers.

