Pakistan textile wants Trump to cut export tariffs after India ceasefire

All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said Trump’s message was an “encouraging signal”

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani textile mill owners on Monday expressed their hopes that United States (US) President Donald Trump will reduce tariffs on Pakistan’s exports, in line with his announcement to “substantially” increase trade with Pakistan and India following a ceasefire between the two nations.

Trump’s announcement came a day after Washington brokered the ceasefire after four days of fighter jet, missile, drone and artillery strikes by India and Pakistan against the other, leaving nearly 70 people dead on both sides.

The US president has imposed a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on dozens of countries. Pakistan faces a 29 percent tariff due to a trade surplus with the US of about $3 billion, though the US last month announced a 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs.

The All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said Trump’s message was an “encouraging signal” for the future of US-Pakistan economic engagement, especially in the textile sector that serves as the backbone of Pakistan’s export economy.

“His statement is a timely recognition of the crucial role trade can play in this regard. The US remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, with textiles accounting for nearly 80 percent of total exports to the American market. Additionally, Pakistan is the second-largest importer of US cotton and has taken proactive steps to increase cotton imports in response to concerns over the trade imbalance,” APTMA said.

“In line with these increased imports, we expect the US to reduce existing and proposed tariffs on Pakistan’s exports, thereby enhancing market access and unlocking greater trade opportunities.”

APTMA said it supports international efforts, particularly those led by the US, aimed at fostering lasting peace in South Asia, including the resolution of long-standing disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding.

“We recognize that economic cooperation and regional stability are deeply interconnected and remain committed to promoting peace through trade-led engagement,” it said.

“Building on this momentum, we look forward to strengthening a resilient and mutually beneficial US-Pakistan trade partnership, grounded in respect, national sovereignty, and shared economic goals.”