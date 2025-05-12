Arif Habib happy with Pakistan's economic progress

Arif said the IMF believes that Pakistan’s economic policy is heading in the right direction

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Leading businessman Arif Habib has said that Pakistan is making progress economically and soon friendly countries will be proud of it.

Speaking to media in the Stock Exchange here on Monday, he said the market put up a positive performance today. The market soared above 120,000 points but multiple factors, including war with India, brought it down. But it is back on track.

Arif said that the IMF's (International Monetary Fund) confidence in Pakistan has somewhat improved. The global lender believes that Pakistan’s economic policy is heading in the right direction.

The approval of the IMF programme and the reduction in the policy rate are welcome developments, he added.

He stated that Pakistan has shown its [military] strength to the world. “Our friendly nations will now feel even more pride in Pakistan. China has also expressed a positive remarks for Pakistan. The prime minister has stated that the upcoming budget will give incentives to both the industrial sector and the salaried class.”

Arif Habib said that Pakistan has proved its strength at the international level and its reputation has improved. On the other hand, India is facing severe criticism from its own public and parliament, and its global reputation has suffered.