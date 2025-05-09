SBP reserves increased by $118m, now stand at $10.3b

The State Bank also highlighted the reserves of commercial banks also increased 113 million dollars

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The State Bank of Pakistan has reported a major increase in its foreign reserves.

As per a new report, the reserves were increased by 118 million dollars. Right now, the reserves stood at 10.3 billion dollars.

The State Bank also highlighted the reserves of commercial banks also increased 113 million dollars and now they stood at 5.15 billion dollars.

The total reserves witnessed an increase of 231 million dollars which pushed the total amount of reserves to 15.4 billion dollars.

