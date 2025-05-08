18pc share of JF-17 aircraft's company up in global market

Investors worldwide have praised Pakistani fighter jets

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The share price of the JF-17 aircraft manufacturer has increased by more than 18 per cent in the global market.

Investors worldwide have praised Pakistani fighter jets, and the share price of the Chengdu Company has increased.

The shares of the French company Dassault Aviation, which manufactures Rafale, have fallen.

Defence experts say that the JF-17 and J-10C aircraft used by Pakistan are the centre of global attention.

Questions started arising globally about the failed performance of the Indian aircraft Rafale.

Pakistan armed forces gave befitting response to the Indian strikes and shot down five Indian fighter jets including three Rafales.

Security sources said that the Indian aircraft were shot down while they were attacking Pakistan using Indian territory. These fighter jets were three Rafale jets, a MiG-29 and an SU-30.

In retaliation strikes, Pakistan also destroyed Indian brigade headquarters.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told media that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down five Indian Rafale jets and two drones, whereas all jets of Pakistan are safe and sound from any attack.

