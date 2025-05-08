FinMin attributes positive indicators to govt's economic policy

Says economy is improving

Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025

LONDON (Dunya News) - Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan’s economy is heading to right and positive direction.

The federal minister is on UK visit, where he will have meetings on business community and convince them to invest in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said thanks to government’s measures, the stock market is at an all-time high.

Thanks to the government's excellent policies, inflation and policy rates have decreased significantly, the FinMin said.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the world is praising Pakistan's economic stability, the government is pursuing a comprehensive economic reform agenda.

Reforms are being made to improve the tax system, and steps are being taken to increase the tax net, the minister said.

