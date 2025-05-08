Executive board meeting to be held as per schedule: IMF

It will be held on May 9

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced supporting Pakistan amid Indian opposition and said its executive board meeting to review Pakistan's debt programme will be held as usual on May 9.

In a statement recently issued, the IMF said that the Executive Board meeting on the review of Pakistan's debt programme will be held as usual on May 9.

The statement said the fund is hopeful for a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan and wants a peaceful resolution to the ongoing dispute between the two countries.

According to officials from the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan is likely to receive a $2.3 billion package from the IMF in the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting is expected to approve the $1.3 billion RSF programme related to climate financing. Funds will be received in installments over 28 months to address the challenge of climate change. The staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF was signed on March 25, 2025.

It should be remembered that India had earlier requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the loans given to Pakistan, but the IMF ignored India's request.